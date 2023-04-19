Obi a defeated hater-in-chief, presidency beyond his reach —Adamu Garba

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former lawmaker, Adamu Garuba, has again berated the Labour Party’s Peter Obi over his presidential ambition.

I advise Peter Obi to continue with his failed Biafra agitation. That is more fitting for him. Perhaps Simon Ekpa may appoint him as the ambassador at-large in exile. Nigeria and everything Nigerian leadership is beyond his reach, talk-less of Presidency. Peter Obi can continue… — Adamu Garba II (@adamugarba) April 19, 2023

Since the conclusion of February 25 presidential election, Obi had been drawn to the public attention especially given his recent leaked audio with Bishop David Oyedepo allegedly declaring the election a religious war.

The development had generated concerns from Nigerians with some saying his hopes of becoming Nigeria’s president one day has completely hit the rock.

However, the former Anambra State governor insisted he won the election and vowed to reclaim what he described as his stolen mandate from Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Taking to his Twitter handle on Wednesday, Garuba slammed Obi over the persistence to reclaim the mandate, advising the former governor to rather continue with his Biafran agitation.

The former lawmaker further described Obi as an unapologetic hater of the north, adding that presidency was beyond his reach.

“I advise Peter Obi to continue with his failed Biafra agitation. That is more fitting for him. Perhaps Simon Ekpa may appoint him as the ambassador at-large in exile”, Garuba wrote.

“Nigeria and everything Nigerian leadership is beyond his reach, talk-less of Presidency. Peter Obi can continue dream like he drinks to stupor, all the time.

“We from the North will always remember him as our defeated hater-in-chief. The North Remembers!”, he added.

