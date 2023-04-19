Politics
Buhari reacts to court ruling reinstating Ararume as NNPCL chairman
President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday responded to the judgement notice issued by the Federal High Court, Abuja, restoring Senator Ifeanyi Ararume as the non-executive Chairman of Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL).
His dismissal by President Buhari, which took place on January 17, 2023, was overturned by the court.
Ararume had brought Buhari before the court, asking it to declare his dismissal as the head of the NNPCL illegal, unlawful, and unconstitutional as well as a complete violation of the CAMA statute, which the NNPCL was incorporated under.
In addition, he requested that the court issue an order restoring him to his position and demanded N100 billion in restitution for the losses he sustained on a national and international scale.
However, the President in a statement issued through Femi Adesina, his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Buhari said he was yet to receive a formal copy of the ruling.
He called for calm from all sides involved in the matter.
“While the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation/Minister for Justice is yet to receive a formal copy of the ruling, the President affirms that due judicial process will be followed, and NNPCL has already taken steps to go on appeal.
“The Administration respects the Rule of Law, and nothing will be done outside it to resolve the matter”, the terse statement read.
