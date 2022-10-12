News
Nigerian govt approves establishment of centre for aircraft maintenance
The Federal Government has approved the establishment of a Maintenance Repair and Overhaul (MRO) centre expected to generate $185 million.
The Acting Head of Media and Publicity, Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC), Ms. Manji Yarling, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.
Yarling said the approval followed the issuance of a Full Business Case (FBC) Compliance Certificate to the Ministry of Aviation by ICRC.
She noted that the MRO centre would be a one-stop-shop for the overhaul, routine maintenance and service of aircraft.
The centre, according to her, is the first in West and Central Africa.
Yarling said: “The centre is established as a Public Private Partnership (PPP) with Messrs AJW Consortium as the concessionaire and using the Build Operate and Transfer (BOT) PPP model.
READ ALSO: Nigeria Spends $2.5bn Annually on Aircraft Maintenance Overseas
“The centre is approved for a concession period of 30 years and is expected to generate about $185 million within the period.
“The MRO is a key element in the aviation sector roadmap of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.
“The aviation sector roadmap was an outcome of a careful appraisal of the challenges, risks and opportunities of the air transport sector in Nigeria after due consultation with key stakeholders.
“It is aimed at addressing the challenges of the sector, filling the identified gaps and creating the needed environment for active private sector participation in the development of the nation’s aviation sector.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
TEST
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...
INVESTIGATION: Inside Kwara school where students are used as labour on teachers’ private farms
In this report, SHEREEFDEEN AHMAD uncovered how young students in Kwara State, Nigeria, are being used for labour work on...
INVESTIGATION: How Kano SUBEB awarded contracts to inactive contractors, non-existent schools
In an effort to address issues hindering quality education, the Kano State Government in 2020 awarded N88,406,667.10 for the construction...
SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly
In the build-up to the 27th Conference of Party (COP 27), Nigeria recently launched its energy transition plan (ETP) as one of...
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...