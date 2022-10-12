Nigerian govt approves establishment of centre for aircraft maintenance

The Federal Government has approved the establishment of a Maintenance Repair and Overhaul (MRO) centre expected to generate $185 million.

The Acting Head of Media and Publicity, Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC), Ms. Manji Yarling, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

Yarling said the approval followed the issuance of a Full Business Case (FBC) Compliance Certificate to the Ministry of Aviation by ICRC.

She noted that the MRO centre would be a one-stop-shop for the overhaul, routine maintenance and service of aircraft.

The centre, according to her, is the first in West and Central Africa.

Yarling said: “The centre is established as a Public Private Partnership (PPP) with Messrs AJW Consortium as the concessionaire and using the Build Operate and Transfer (BOT) PPP model.

“The centre is approved for a concession period of 30 years and is expected to generate about $185 million within the period.

“The MRO is a key element in the aviation sector roadmap of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

“The aviation sector roadmap was an outcome of a careful appraisal of the challenges, risks and opportunities of the air transport sector in Nigeria after due consultation with key stakeholders.

“It is aimed at addressing the challenges of the sector, filling the identified gaps and creating the needed environment for active private sector participation in the development of the nation’s aviation sector.”

