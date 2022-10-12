IPOB’s proscription: Appeal Court rules on Kanu’s application March 2023

The Court of Appeal on Wednesday fixed March 7, 2023 for ruling on an application challenging the proscription of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

The IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, had through one of his lawyers, Chukwuma-Machukwu Ume, sought to be joined in the appeal filed by the group on September 5 to challenge its proscription by the federal government.

The Federal High Court, Abuja, had on January 18, 2018 upheld the government’s decision to proscribe the separatist group.

Although the hearing of the application did not hold on Wednesday, Kanu”s defence team was informed that the matter has been fixed for March 7 next year.

In a chat with journalists at the court’s premises, Ume said his client was appealing the judgement which was delivered without hearing from him.

He said: “Our client, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has continued to express his dissatisfaction with the judgement which was given without hearing from him and has proposed challenging it on appeal.

“In his proposed grounds of appeal, Mazi Kanu is contending that the trial judge erred in law when he ruled that the Attorney-General in his application ex parte exhibited documents showing the existence of a threat to national security by the Respondent/Applicant and accordingly made the order.

“By the order of 20th September 2017 prescribing the Respondent/Applicant organisation, we are of the firm view that the right of the applicant to private and family, life, freedom of expression, right to peaceful assembly and freedom of movement have not been infringed upon.

“We also hold that the applicant’s right to a fair hearing has not been violated by the grant on the exparte order.

“On this ground, the ex parte order of proscription of the appellant and its listing as a terrorist group violated the applicant’s constitutional right to a fair hearing.”

