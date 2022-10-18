Nigerians don’t value Buhari achievements – Tinubu

The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Tuesday, praised President Muhammadu Buhari’s achievements in the last seven years.

Tinubu, according to a statement issued by his media aide, Tunde Rahman, spoke at the ongoing retreat for Ministers and Permanent Secretaries in Abuja.

He, however, expressed regret that Nigerians don’t appreciate a majority of Buhari’s achievements.

The former Lagos State governor stressed that Nigeria’s situation was worsened by the COVID-19 pandemic which had a crushing impact on the health sector and economies across the world.

Tinubu declared that he would be lucky to take over from a man that has performed very well and promised to build on his legacies.

He said: “Buhari’s labour and achievements may go unappreciated for a moment. However, that unfair moment cannot last. In due course, the full extent of his contributions will become known and understood.

“This administration inherited a national condition steeped in difficulty unlike any other. Predecessor governments ignored or lacked the will to tackle serious problems ranging from insecurity to corruption.

“As if that was not enough, you (Buhari) confronted a series of events, unprecedented in the compound severity, complexity and novelty they posed. COVID attacked both global health and the global economy. Throughout most of your tenure, oil prices waned and ebbed and, consequently, so did our revenues.

“The Ukrainian crisis and other conflicts, coupled with severe weather events in many nations further disrupted economic production and undermined international supply chains of critical items, especially food. You did more than persevere and withstand these adverse storms. Despite it all, you made historic progress.

“Upon entering office, you faced a situation where deadly terrorists were planting flags on our national territory, proclaiming an illegal state within our legitimate state. Because of your collective work, they no longer plant flags. Their boasts of conquest are no longer heard. You put us on the road to defeat this menace. By the grace of God Himself, we shall persist until terrorists and those like them are utterly removed from the face of our nation.

“The progress you made in increasing farm productivity while improving the conditions of the average farmer was an important policy intervention, helping the nation overcome the global supply chain disruptions that threatened our food security.

“The Petroleum Industry Act stands as landmark legislation, opening new vistas in the oil and gas sector. And faithful implementation of the electoral law you passed will further enshrine our democratic way of life through the guarantee of free and fair elections.”

