‘We’ll send Sanwo-Olu to club of ex-governors in 2023,’ PDP replies Wike

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State on Tuesday vowed to send Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu packing from the state’s Government House in 2023.

The party was reacting to the purported endorsement of Sanwo-Olu by his Rivers State counterpart, Nyesom Wike, at an event in Lagos earlier on Tuesday.

The Rivers governor, who attended the National Women’s Conference organised by the Committee of Wives of Lagos State Officials (COWLSO) at the Eko Hotel and Suites in Victoria Island, said Sanwo-Olu has performed very well in the last three years and deserves another term in office.

He said: “If Sanwo-Olu is not doing well, even if he belongs to my party, I won’t come. For me, if you are at my party and you are not doing well, you won’t see me.

“If you are not at my party and you are doing well, you will see me. I will not regret to say I am in support of you (Sanwo-Olu).”

However, in a statement issued by its Publicity Secretary in the state, Hakeem Amode, the party promised to render Sanwo-Olu jobless next year.

The PDP also berated Wike over his remarks at the event.

Amode said: “I only wonder how Governor Wike, who didn’t support Jandor and at the same time couldn’t stop him from picking the party ticket in Lagos, despite his supposed might within the PDP, would apportion to himself the decision of generality of Lagosians in the forthcoming election.

“While we won’t but acknowledge Governor Wike’s developmental strides in Rivers State which have witnessed the influx of other state chief executives including Sanwo-Olu for commissioning, it is worrisome that Wike will call Sanwo-Olu a performer without asking how many times he has invited anyone to Lagos for the commissioning of an ordinary borehole in his almost four years in office as Governor.

“My dear Governor and leader, we promise to render Sanwo-Olu jobless and send him to the club of you former Governors next year. Only God, who has seen Jandor and Lagos PDP this far, and the generality of Lagosians, can determine his fate at the polls in 2023, not your endorsement.”

