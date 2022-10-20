Obi’s suspension of campaigns in sympathy with flood victims ‘eye service’ —Omokri

Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, has branded as ‘eye service’ the call by Peter Obi, Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, for suspension of campaign activities in light of ravaging floods in the country.

Obi had during his commiseration visit to Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State on Tuesday over the recent floods in the state advocated suspension of campaigns by all the presidential candidates.

The former Anambra State Governor said he had suspended his campaigns to sympathize with flood victims.

He, thus, tasked other presidential candidates to do the same and offer necessary help to victims across the country.

“Nigeria is greater than all of us and we must work hard, irrespective of our political differences, to ensure that we build a better Nigeria for our children”, he said.

Omokri, who reacted to Obi’s suggestion via his Twitter handle on Wednesday, said the former Anambra State governor’s advocacy was immaterial.

The PDP chieftain said Obi had failed to mitigate floods during his two-term reign as the governor of Anambra State.

He wrote: “Other than eye service, exactly how does Obi want to help flood victims? He governed Anambra. What did he do to prevent flooding? Tinubu built modern drainage systems in Lagos, to mitigate flood, while Obi focused on a beer brewery to employ “60% of Anambra people”!

