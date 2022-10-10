Afenifere’s endorsement of Peter Obi not for Yorubas – Gov Akeredolu

The Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, said on Monday the decision of the apex Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, to support the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, in the 2023 general elections did not reflect the wishes of the people in the South-West.

The Leader of Afenifere, Ayo Adebanjo, had said last month the group would support the former Anambra State governor next year in the interest of justice and equity.

He added that the South-East had been marginalised for more than 40 years in the quest to produce the country’s president.

Akeredolu spoke during a Twitter space session anchored from Akure, the Ondo State capital.

He said: “Afenifere is divided in respect of the purported endorsement and the group’s views do not represent the stance of the Yoruba people.

“Asiwaju has deep knowledge about the problems of this nation. He has been part of the struggle to ensure that democracy is enthroned and that a true federal system runs in the country.”

He recalled that the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, was one of the founders of the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO) that fought for the return of democratic rule in the mid-90s.

He also urged Nigerians to focus on competence in the selection of leaders.

The governor added: “There are lots of discussions about the Muslim/Muslim ticket. And some of us have tried to explain to our people. The ticket itself cannot be the issue.

“The main issue is who will serve the country. When you talk about the issue of tickets, you also want to talk about the issue of inclusivism. Should the presidency go back to the north? No!

“And what are we left with? We are left with Obi and Asiwaju. Then you will weigh the two. Some of us have made a decision about Asiwaju. And the decision is based on what he has to offer.

“When put together on a scale, Tinubu weighs higher. We look at intellect, experience and what we stand to gain from his presidency. Capacity and knowledge are different from religion and ethnicity. We have always voted for experience and capacity.

“We have said it clearly. President must come to the South. It has come to us now to make a choice. In making the choice, we must think about capacity and competence. And the scale tilts towards Asiwaju Tinubu.”

