‘No alternative to APC victory in 2023,’ Buhari tells women’s campaign team

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday challenged members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Women Presidential Campaign Team to work for the party’s victory in the 2023 general elections.

Buhari, who made the call at the inauguration of the APC Presidential Women Campaign team in Abuja, reminded the members that there was no alternative to APC’s victory in next year’s presidential election.

The team is headed by the wife of the president, Mrs. Aisha Buhari.

Represented at the forum by his Chief of Staff, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, the president urged members of the team to take the party to greater heights by developing and implementing a collective party strategy for the elections.

He described the inauguration of the committee as the most crucial component of the 2023 campaign.

President Buhari said: “To this end, I call on all members of this committee to take on this great responsibility as a testament of your selfless service to the APC.

“I strongly believe that this committee will take the APC to greater heights by developing and implementing a collective and inclusive party strategy to ensure the APC victory in the 2023 election, because there is no alternative to our victory.”

The president, who congratulated all members of the committee and the leadership of the party for the laudable initiative, wished the team a successful campaign season.

He also reminded the team of the enormity of the task ahead.

”The mission that lies ahead for the committee is very clear, and time is not on your side. As this lunch is being hosted in Abuja, we must remember that the real work lies in far places, away from Abuja.

“The task at hand lies in over 1000 wards and 774 local governments across the country where a party faithful will have to make a case before fellow citizens on our party’s candidate by articulating the vision and the programme for the country.

”The campaign should therefore resist the temptation for it to be turned into an Abuja activity,” he added.

