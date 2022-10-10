APC has brought Nigeria from ‘top to bottom’ —Atiku

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has again slammed the All Progressives Congress (APC) saying the ruling party has led Nigeria to the brink of collapse.

Atiku spoke at the party’s presidential campaign flag off held in Uyo, Akwa-Ibom state capital, on Monday.

The former Vice President lamented the crises of poverty, hunger and others bedeviling the country, adding that the ruling party had changed Nigeria negatively.

Read also:Atiku, Ayu, Okowa, PDP bigwigs storm Uyo to kick off Presidential Campaign

He also claimed that the APC-led government smashed all the legacies of the opposition party in 2015.

He, thus, wooed Nigerians on voting against negative change, stressing PDP remains a formidable alternative in 2023.

“PDP lifted Nigeria from bottom to top when it came to power. We made the country the biggest economy in Africa. All of a sudden, Nigerians said they wanted change. So they voted the APC and what we have seen is hunger, poverty, unemployment, insecurity and others. The party has brought Nigeria down from the top”, Atiku said.

By Ambali Abdulkabeer

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now