Jandor accuses Lagos APC of planting moles in PDP

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State, Abdul-Azeez Adediran, also known as Jandor, has accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) of planting moles within his movement in order to destabilise his campaign.

Jandor made these allegations on Thursday during an interview on AriseTV, monitored by Ripples Nigeria.

This was in the aftermath of Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike’s endorsement of his Lagos State counterpart, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

However, Jandor revealed that the alliance of the APC with the Rivers governor hints at desperation and a morbid thirst for power as the 2023 elections beckon.

He said, “Wike is Wike as everyone knows so where there is no expectations, there is no disappointment but what worries me is the desperation of the present LASG to garner support.

“Someone in the Lagos4Lagos movement was offered N100 million to destabilise our movement which resulted in sacking him. They have been targeting soft targets within our movement.

“The moment I realise there is a mole, I started withdrawing sensitive information from them; these saboteurs are now in APC, organizing a rally celebrating their defection.

“I wonder how someone who supported someone else with structure because he needed the structure will now support me; Wike’s behaviour was expected.

“Read my lips, I will defeat Sanwo-Olu and all his godfathers put together.”

