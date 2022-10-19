2023: PDP Lagos guber candidate, Jandor, reacts to Wike’s endorsement of Sanwo-Olu

Dr. Olajide Adediran, also known as Jandor, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for governor of Lagos State, has declared that he is uninterested in the present conflict between Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike and the party’s presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar.

The insistence of Iyorchia Ayu as the party’s national chairman has caused conflict between Wike and Atiku.

Jandor expressed his viewpoint in a media meeting with reporters on Wednesday regarding the official unveiling of his platform and campaign strategies in Ikeja, ahead of the 2023 polls.

Jandor chose a neutral stance when asked for his political opinion on the party’s crisis but added that he was more interested in politics at the state level.

He said, “For us in Lagos, we are under the national, what we have chosen to do is to focus on our election in Lagos, which is the local politics.

Why would I leave the ticket of a better tomorrow for Lagosians, which they are waiting eagerly for and fight the battle of who is national chairman and who is not. If they remove Senator Iyorchia Ayu, will they replace me with him?”

He went on to say that Atiku and Wike are his leaders and that they have both given him the go-ahead to pursue the election victory.

“So, as far as we are concerned, both Governor Nyesom Wike and Alhaji Atiku Abubakar’s camps are our leaders. Both camps have given us assignment to do and the assignment is: ‘go and win your state,’ which is Lagos and that is what we are focusing on.

“So, our national leader is playing national politics that is where he belongs. Do not forget that we have candidates for Senate, House of Representatives and House of Assembly, so we are focusing on our election. INEC will not change the date of election because we are having crisis. It is fixed and we must move on,” he added.

