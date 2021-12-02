Police arrests 13 over alleged vandalisation of senator’s office in Kano

Police operatives in Kano have arrested 13 suspected thugs for allegedly vandalising office of the Senator representing Kano North in the National Assembly, Barau Jibrin.

The spokesman of the state police command, DSP Abdullahi Haruna, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Kano.

He said: “A report was received today that thugs (Yan Daba) carrying dangerous weapons were attacking and vandalising the office of Senator Barau Jibrin, representing Kano North, on Maiduguri Road, Kano.

READ ALSO: Police nabs 32 suspects for kidnapping, armed robbery, others

“The state Commissioner of Police, Sama’ila Shu’aibu-Dikko, directed the operatives of Operation Puff Adder to move to the scene, restore normalcy and arrest the culprits.

“The team immediately swung into action and arrested 13 persons.

“Items recovered from the suspects included various dangerous weapons, two gallons of petrol, dried leaves, one GSM mobile phone and two ceiling fans.

“Investigation has commenced and suspects will be charged to court after the completion of the investigation.”

