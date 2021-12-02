Investors lose N112.2bn as Nigeria’s capital market bearish trading continues

Shareholders’ investment in the Nigerian capital market dropped by 0.5 percent on Thursday.

The development caused shareholders to lose N112.27 billion within eight hours of trading as the market capitalization dropped from N22.15 trillion to N22.04 trillion on Thursday.

The All-Share Index was down by 215.18 basis points to end the day at 42,247.98 below 42,463.16 posted on Wednesday.

Investors traded 324.01 million shares worth N5.29 billion in 4,706 deals on Thursday.

This surpassed 335.48 million shares worth N3.55 billion that exchanged hands in 3,891 deals the previous day..

Meyer topped the gainers’ list as its share price was up by 10 percent to end trading at N0.22kobo from N0.20kobo per share.

NEM share price rose by N0.14kobo to move from N1.91kobo per share to N2.05 per share at the end of trading.

Royal Exchange share price was up by 5.88 percent to end trading with N0.54kobo from N0.51kobo per share.

Japaul Gold share was up 5.26 percent to move from N0.38kobo to N0.40kobo per share.

READ ALSO:Investors lose N19.49bn as Nigeria’s capital market returns to red zone

Chams share price increased by 4.76 percent to move from N0.21kobo to N0.22kobo per share.

On the losers’ chart, BOC Gas’s share price declined from N10.50kobo to N9.45kobo per share after losing N1.05 in its share price.

UPDC’s share price declined from N0.99kobo to N0.90kobo per share after losing 9.09 percent from its share price during trading.

Transfer Express share price dropped by 8.99 percent to end trading at N0.81kobo from N0.89kobo per share.

LivingTrust lost 8.33 percent in share price to end trading at N0.88kobo from N0.96kobo per share.

Mansard completed the list after shedding N0.18kobo from its share price to drop from N2.28kobo to N2.10kobo per share.

First Bank led the active trading with 113.35 million shares worth N1.34 billion.

GTCO traded 33.47 million shares valued at N821.13 million.

Access Bank followed with 18.96 million shares worth N170.66 million.

Transcorp traded 18.13 million shares worth N18.23 million, while Zenith Bank sold14.56 million shares valued at N346.51 million.

