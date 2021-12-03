Buhari rallies leaders to tackle global challenges

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday appealed to world leaders to work together in order to tackle common challenges affecting humanity.

Buhari, according to a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, made the call in his address at the EXPO 2020 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

The President said Nigeria was ready to partner with investors to make the country better.

He said: “The concerted efforts by world leaders, working together, enabled us to limit the catastrophic consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Such level of continuing understanding and pragmatic partnerships will be required and must be reinforced to ensure that our world is a better place that addresses humanity’s common challenges to guarantee sustainable development and progress for the global community.

“Therefore, the Nigerian delegation is participating in this EXPO with great prospects for positive outcomes, while assuring the world of our determination and readiness to partner with relevant investors in our bid to tackle a number of challenges to make Nigeria a better country.

“Nigeria is participating in this epoch-making event in order to explore opportunities that are capable of unlocking the huge potentials that abound in our country, as it makes conscious efforts to be a strategic partner of choice for the global community.

