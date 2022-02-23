Oyo Govt announces date for coronation ceremony of new Olubadan

The Oyo State Government has announced March 11 as the coronation date of Sen. Lekan Balogun as the 42nd Olubadan of Ibadanland.

This was contained in a letter signed by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Dr Bashir Olanrewaju, on Tuesday.

Titled, “Installation Ceremony: Olubadan of Ibadan”, this further affirmed Gov. Seyi Makinde’s approval of the appointment of the new Olubadan of Ibadanland.

The letter reads: “I wish to refer to a letter No.18SELG.243TI/17 of Feb.16, 2022, on the above subject and inform you that His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Oyo State has approved Friday, March 11, 2022, as the date of the Installation of the New Olubadan of Ibadan.”

Makinde had on Feb.14 approved Balogun’s emergence following a recommendation to that effect by the Olubadan-in-Council, which was communicated to the governor.

The governor had said: “I am pleased to announce the appointment of the Otun Olubadan of Ibadanland, High Chief Lekan Balogun as the 42nd Olubadan of Ibadanland.

“The appointment is in line with the Olubadan of Ibadan Chieftaincy Declaration, as well as the unique and time-tested tradition of our people.

“On behalf of the government and good people of Oyo State, I wish the newly confirmed Olubadan a successful reign blessed with peace and unprecedented progress.”

