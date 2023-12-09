Reps to monitor probe of military airstrikes in Kaduna

The House of Representatives has promised to monitor the investigation into last Sunday’s drone attack that killed over 90 people in Kaduna State.

Several people, including women and children, were also injured when the military carrying out air interdictions on suspected bandits mistakenly dropped bombs on civilians celebrating the Eid-el-Maulud at the Tudun Biri village in Igabi local government area of the state

The Chairman of the House Committee on Defence, Babajimi Benson, gave the assurance in a statement titled: “Tudun Biri tragedy elicits profound sorrow,” on Saturday in Abuja.

He expressed regrets over the ugly incident and charged the Nigerian Army and other security agencies to prioritise the safety of civilians during operations.

Benson urged the security agents to exercise utmost caution and implement measures to prevent similar occurrences in the future.

He said: “The unfortunate incident in Tudun Biri community, Kaduna State, has cast a sobre mood over the hearts of all Nigerians; the House Committee on Defence is profoundly saddened by this regrettable incident.

“The loss of innocent lives in this tragic incident is heartbreaking, and our thoughts and prayers are with the affected families.

“We would like to recognise the prompt admission of responsibility by the Nigerian Army following the accidental air strike.”

He commended various stakeholders who played crucial roles in alleviating the suffering of the victims.

The chairman said the incident underscored the significance of caution and precision in military operations, particularly in areas with civilian populations.

He commended the dedication and sacrifices exhibited by the Armed Forces and other security agencies in the service of the nation.

“It remains crucial for the public to steadfastly support our troops, acknowledging the intricate nature of the security environment in which they operate.

“The House Committee on Defence will closely monitor the investigations and work collaboratively with the military authorities to ensure that corrective measures are implemented to prevent the recurrence of such unfortunate incidents,” he added.

