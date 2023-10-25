Barcelona beat Shakhtar to maintain perfect start in Champions League

Barcelona have sealed a 2-1 victory over Shakhtar Donetsk in their matchday three fixture of the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday night.

The Spanish giants overcame their visitors to maintain a perfect start to the Champions League.

Ferran Torres scored one goal and assisted another. He opened the scoring in the 28th minute with a rebounded effort after Fermin Lopez hit the post.

Lopez then scored the second goal eight minutes after, before Shakhtar pulled one back in the second half through Heorhii Sudakov.

The five-time winners, who last lifted the trophy in 2015, are top of their group with nine points, while Shakhtar stay third.

Elsewhere, Feyenoord thrashed Lazio 3-1 in a Group E tie.

