UCL: Mbappe fires PSG past Milan, Haaland nets double in Man City win

Kylian Mbappe was on target for Paris St-Germain in their 3-0 thrashing of AC Milan in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

The French giants went top of Group F with a clinical win over AC Milan in Paris.

Mbappe opened the scoring on 32 minutes before Kolo Muani added the secod

in the 53rd minutes and Lee Kang-in sealed the win on 89 minutes.

PSG are now two points above Borussia Dortmund, who beat Newcastle 1-0 on Wednesday, in second.

Milan remain winless in the Champions League this season, bottom of Group F, with two points from their opening three matches.

Elsewhere, champions Manchester City defeated Young Boys 3-1, with Erling Haaland scoring a brace for the Pep Guardiola side.

Switzerland defender Manuel Akanji scored for Man City on home soil as Young Boys’ Elia scored an equaliser earlier.

In the other game of Group, RB Leipzig also beat Red Star Belgrade 3-1.

In Group E, Celtic played a 2-2 draw against Atletico Madrid while Feyenoord had earlier thrashed Lazio 3-1.

In Group H, Porto thrashed Royal Antwerp 4-1 after Barcelona had seen off Shakhtar Donetsk 2-1 to remain top of the group with 9 points.

