Police rescues abducted Nasarawa varsity lecturer
Police operatives in Nasarawa have rescued an abducted lecturer with the state’s university in Keffi, Mr. Isaac Igbawua.
Igbawua, a lecturer with the Department of Microbiology at Nasarawa State University, Keffi, was abducted by gunmen at his residence in the Kokona local government area of the state on December 27.
The spokesman for the state police command, Ramhan Nansel, confirmed the development in a statement on Friday.
He said: “Reacting to the unpleasant development, Umar Nadada, the Commissioner of Police in the state, ordered an immediate and intensive manhunt for the abductors.
“The search paid off on Thursday (December 28) at 4:30 p.m., when information was received that some strange people wearing face masks were sighted in a forest at Ogba Village, Nasarawa-Eggon LGA.
“Our personnel in collaboration with a vigilante group, mobilised to the scene and on sighting the team, the hoodlums opened fire but were gallantly repelled
“The victim was rescued unhurt and reunited with his family after undergoing a medical examination at the Police Clinic, Lafia.”
