Abia govt to challenge court order stopping ex-Gov Ikpeazu’s probe

The Abia State government has resolved to challenge the ex parte order stopping the probe of former governor Okezie Ikpeazu and officials that served in his administration.

The state’s Commissioner for Information and Culture, Mr. Okey Kanu, disclosed this to journalists on Wednesday at the Government House in Umuahia.

Governor Alex Otti had on June 27 inaugurated the Abia State Panel of Inquiry for Recovery of Government Property and Funds with a charge to recover all government property and funds allegedly looted during the last administration in the state.

But Justice Edward Okpe of the Federal High Court, Abuja, in a ruling delivered on Tuesday restrained the panel from going ahead with the probe pending the determination of the substantive originating motion on notice

At the briefing, the commissioner described the move as “laughable” and expressed concerns about the former governor’s attempt to obstruct the panel’s work.

He said the state’s legal team was determined to challenge the court order, adding that the ex parte order was an unwarranted interference in the state’s affairs.

Kanu said: “An exparte order was obtained by the former governor trying to stop the panel of inquiry from looking into activities of his eight years tenure in office, an action I believe is laughable.

“I believe that if you are accused of infractions, the best thing to do is to face up to whatever it is to prove yourself innocent but for the former governor to have shopped around for an order to stop the panel from operating leaves much to be desired.

“Going to Abuja to obtain an ex parte order from the high court is an undue interference in the affairs of the state and I can assure you I don’t think that would stand.

“At the end of the day, our legal team would do the needful to vacate that order. It is not right and it doesn’t show good thinking.”

