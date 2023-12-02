ECOWAS condemns violence in Guinea Bissau

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) on Saturday, condemned the violence that erupted in Guinea Bissau.

Violence broke out on Thursday night and continued until the following day after National Guard soldiers freed an opposition minister

In a statement in Abuja, ECOWAS condemned the violence and all attempts to disrupt the constitutional order and the rule of law in Guinea Bissau.

READ ALSO: Tinubu visits Nigerian troops in Guinea Bissau

It called for the arrest and persecution of the perpetrators of the incident in accordance with the law.

The sub-regional body expressed its full solidarity with the people of that country and the government of Guinea Bissau.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now