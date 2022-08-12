Lalong begs Catholic clerics over comments on Pope

The Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, has apologised to the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria over his alleged “blasphemous” remark on Pope Francis.

The governor had in a chat with journalists last Wednesday said the Catholic Pontiff was not opposed to his appointment as Director-General of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign council.

Lalong added that the Pope had not told him he was wrong to campaign for a Muslim-Muslim ticket.

A Catholic group under the aegis of Concerned Catholics in Nigeria (CCN) on Thursday blasted the governor over the statement and demanded an unreserved apology for the embarrassment his unguarded remark caused the Pope and the Church.”

However, in a letter dated August 12, 2022, and addressed to the Bishops’ Conference, Lalong admitted that he made a mistake by connecting the Catholic Pontiff with Nigerian politics.

He reaffirmed his commitment to the Catholic faith and promised to maintain the banner of the Christian faith in public life.

The letter read: “I have followed with some shock and deep regret, the reactions that have trailed my appointment as the Director-General of the Campaign Council for the presidential candidate of our party, the APC, Ahmed Tinubu, and his running mate, Ibrahim Shettima.



“The appointment, understandably was received with mixed reactions across the Christian community, who genuinely feel aggrieved by the decision of our party to settle for a Muslim-Muslim ticket.

“While many people commended me for the appointment and saw it as a way of remaining within the system to fight for our own interests, others cast aspersions on it on the grounds that our faith had been insulted and denigrated.

“During the week, in the course of defending myself, I had cause to make reference to my credentials as a Catholic and a Papal Knight. In the process, I made reference to the Holy Father.

“I now realise that this was an error on my part and has caused some level of concern and even embarrassment to many, especially the Members of the family of Papal Knights to which I belong.

“I now understand that I may have overreached myself in the course of trying to defend my personal decision in accepting this appointment and thus, the reference to the Holy Father was not intended as an act of disrespect to his exalted and revered office.

“Your Grace, by this written letter, I wish to tender my unreserved apologies and ask for their understanding and forgiveness from my brothers in the Catholic faith and, through you, the entire members of the Bishops’ Conference, our Fathers, and our leaders.”

