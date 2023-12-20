Akpabio swears in ex-Labour minister, Simon Lalong as Senator

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, on Wednesday swore in the immediate past Minister of Labour and Employment, Simon Lalong as a member of the 10th Senate.

Lalong took the oath of office at 11:57 a.m. on the floor of the Senate.

The Court of Appeal, Abuja, on November 7 declared Lalong as the winner of the February 25 election held in Plateau South Senatorial District.

The former Plateau State governor resigned from the Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Tuesday.

After the inauguration ceremony, Akpabio congratulated Lalong on his success in the election.

In his remark, Lalong said he actually wanted to be a senator after he ended his tenure as governor in May.

He said: “This was my first choice, to be candid.”

The former governor promised to serve his constituents to the best of his abilities.

