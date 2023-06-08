News
Gov Mutfwang nullifies appointments made by Lalong in Plateau
The Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, has nullified the appointment of permanent secretaries and others made by his predecessor, Simon Lalong, in the state.
The Director of Press and Public Affairs to the Governor, Gyang Bere, confirmed the development in a statement issued on Thursday night in Jos.
He also suspended appointments made into the state’s civil servants from October last year and directed retired who are due for retirement to proceed on retirement immediately.
The statement read: “In light of the apparent flagrant abuse of Public Service Rules, non-adherence to due process, indiscriminate and irregular employment in the State and Local Governments by the immediate past administration, His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Plateau State, Barr. Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang has directed as follows:
“All appointments into the State Civil Service made from 1st October 2022 to date are hereby suspended with effect from the same date subject to review in line with due process.
READ ALSO: Plateau governor, Mutfwang, sacks ex-Gov Lalong’s political appointees
” All those who have retired but are yet to vacate their offices or duty posts either because of extension or contract appointment are to hand over any government property in their possession and vacate office immediately.
“All Civil Servants due for retirement but are yet to tender their letters of retirement or notice of retirement should do so forthwith and proceed on retirement immediately.
” All civil servants and or persons appointed Permanent Secretaries from January 2023 to date should revert to their previous positions forthwith.”
