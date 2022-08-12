Wike denies hand in suit against Atiku, PDP over outcome of presidential primaries

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has dissociated himself from reports about the institution of a lawsuit against the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar; and Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, due to the outcome of the party’s presidential primaries.

Wike stated that he was committed to bringing the benefits of democracy to the state’s citizens while speaking at the launching of the House of Assembly Quarters in Port Harcourt, on Friday.

Wike described the suit as the handiwork of mischief makers trying to use his name to score cheap political goals.

“People have called me that I went to court against Atiku Abubakar.

“I want to state categorically, that I didn’t go to court. I just want to say it for Nigerians to know. I have kept quiet. I am busy delivering the dividends of democracy.

Read also:Rivers APC spokesman, Wike’s staunch critic, dumps party to join gov in PDP

“If they lose election, nobody should call my name. I have told the candidate.

“If I wanted to go to court, I would have gone to court within two weeks.

“It is the candidate’s group that are doing all these things. Let the world hear. They are the ones plotting all these things, thinking they will spoil my name.

“We are supposed to be talking about winning election,” Wike clarified.

Late on Thursday, it was revealed that Wike was listed as a plaintiff in court documents filed at the Federal High Court in Abuja against the PDP, Atiku, Tambuwal, and the Independent National Electoral Commission.

Wike and his co-applicant are asking the court to rule on eight matters, including whether the PDP’s alleged transfer of Tambuwal’s votes to Atiku was invalid and unconstitutional.

The plaintiffs are also requesting that the court decide if Tambuwal lost his right to vote when he resigned in favour of Atiku.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now