Rivers APC spokesman, Wike’s staunch critic, dumps party to join gov in PDP

The Publicity Secretary of the Rivers State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Senibo Finebone Chris, has dumped the party for the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), after much criticize against Governor Nyesom Wike.

Finebone who confirmed his defection from the APC to the PDP in a statement on Friday morning, however, maintained that he did not take the decision on account of issues within the APC but on the conviction of his beliefs.

He added that what some people did not know was that the governorship candidate of PDP is his brother and he was defecting to the PDP to support his brother.

The former APC spokesman who had been a staunch critic of Wike often coming hard on the Governor, also promised to disclose more reasons for moving to the ruling party in the state in the days to come.

