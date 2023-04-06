Rivers APC disowns reports of Chairman’s suspension

The All Progressives Congress (APC) chapter in Rivers State has refuted and disputed claims that its state chairman, Emeka Beke, was suspended by a faction of the party in the state.

This came just hours after Beke, Iheanyichukwu Azubuike, the state legal adviser, and Darlington Nwauju, the state publicity secretary, were all suspended by the party’s State Executive Council on Wednesday.

Some members of the State Executive Council had earlier announced the suspension of the State Chairman of the party, Emeka Beke.

The executive members at a media briefing in Port Harcourt also announced the suspension of the Legal Adviser of the party in the state, Iheanyichukwu Azubuike and State Publicity Secretary, Darlington Nwauju.

They accused the suspended executive members of involvement in anti-party activities, gross misconduct and financial mismanagement.

The aggrieved excos were led by the State Deputy Chairman, Omiete Eferebo, and their communique was read by a state official named Chike Enyinda.

Refutation

However, Nwauju, in company with Beke and 16 other members of the executive committee, refuted the claims in a press briefing at the party’s state secretariat in Port Harcourt.

The Rivers APC spokesman pointed out that, according to the party’s constitution, the State Working Committee (SWC) does not have the powers to suspend any member of the party in the state, as their powers end at recommendation to the National Working Committee (NWC).

The accusation of anti-party activities made against former governor Rotimi Amaechi by the other camp was refuted by Nwauju, who was obviously enraged.

He added that one of the factions seeking to suspend the party chairman was unable to do so because one of the faction members had previously resigned from the party.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was playing a game to stop them from submitting their case in court, the party chairman claimed in response to questioning from journalists, adding that the exco members are still in place.

