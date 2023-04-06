‘Yes Daddy Audio’: Peter Obi a chronic liar, can’t sue for defamation —Sowore

The presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), and publisher of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore, says the threat by the Labour Party (LP) presidential flag bearer, Peter Obi, to a media house for defamation over a leaked audio conversation between him and Bishop David Oyedepo will not hold water.

According to Sowore, Obi is a chronic liar who was only grandstanding with his denial of the audio and the threat to sue the media house.

The former Anambra State governor had, on Wednesday, threatened to sue the media outfit, Peoples Gazette, over a leaked phone conversation between him and Divid Oyedepo, the Living Faith Church founder which was reported by the medium on April 1.

How does a LIAR reply when he or she is told , “Liar, liar, pants on fire” they simply say, “I don't care, I don't care, I can buy another pair." @Peterobi just completely lied about his phone call to @BishopOyedepofdn where went on seeking extraordinary help even though his top… — Omoyele Sowore (@YeleSowore) April 5, 2023

In a thread of tweets, Obi had said:

“Our legal team have been instructed to take appropriate legal actions against Peoples Gazette and others.

“Let me reiterate that the audio call being circulated is fake. At no time throughout the campaign and now did I ever say, think, or even imply that the 2023 election is, or was a religious war,” he wrote.

But in a reaction on his Twitter handle, the AAC candidate said Obi was only playing to the gallery and will not go ahead with the threat to sue the news outlet.

“@peterobi is A LIAR and a chronic LIAR can’t sue for defamation or libel, this is grandstanding to cover up for the “YES DADDY” phone scandal, aimed at intimidating

@GazetteNGR,” he wrote.

“If at all he dare sue

@GazetteNGR, he will abandon the lawsuit halfway and claim he’s forgiven you guys out of benevolence.”

In another tweet, Sowore said:

“How does a LIAR reply when he or she is told, “Liar, liar, pants on fire” they simply say, “I don’t care, I don’t care, I can buy another pair.”

“@Peterobi just completely lied about his phone call to @BishopOyedepofdn where he went on seeking extraordinary help even though his top aides including @UtomiPat have all fessed up.”

