Rivers APC leadership dismisses reports on Wike’s invitation to party

The All Progressives Congress (APC) leadership in Rivers State has dismissed reports on the invitation of former governor Nyesom Wike to the party.

There were reports during the week that the former governor has been invited by some APC stakeholders in the state to lead the party.

However, in a statement issued on Saturday by its Publicity Secretary in the state, Darlington Nwauju, described the reports as misleading.

The party also challenged those behind the rumours to provide video evidence where Wike openly campaigned for its candidates in the last general elections.

The statement read: “The attention of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State has been drawn to calls by impostors and sponsored amorphous groupings acting as fronts for the immediate past Governor of Rivers State, Mr. Nyesom Wike, that APC in Rivers State is calling on him to join the same party he had characterised as suffering from cancer.

“Nothing can be more preposterous than this kite being flown by minions of Wike working hard to justify their pay cheque.

“We wish to unequivocally dismiss any such rumour or sponsored story planted in any medium that Rivers State APC had at any forum invited Mr. Wike to join our party none the least calling on Wike to take over leadership of a party he never campaigned for.

“The terror unleashed on our party members in the course of his eight years maximum rulership alone is enough evidence to confirm that Wike has no business with Rivers State APC. Asking him to come and take over is asking an enemy to come and finish off his victims,” the statement alleged.

“We are aware of his schemes to escape justice over the looting of the collective patrimony of Rivers people which is the major reason for his romancing top APC members.”

Rumours on the former governor’s planned switch to the ruling party have resurfaced after he visited President Bola Tinubu alongside the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, thrice recently.

But he has continued to dismiss the rumours and vowed to remain in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) despite the current face-off between both parties.

