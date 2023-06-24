Tribunal dismisses LP candidate’s petition against Abaribe in Abia

The National Assembly Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Umuahia, on Saturday dismissed the petition filed by the Labour Party candidate in Abia South senatorial candidate, Chinedu Onyeizu, against the election of Enyinnaya Abaribe in the February 25 election.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had in February declared Abaribe of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) as the winner of the election having polled 49, 903 votes to defeat Onyeizu who scored 43,903 in the exercise.

The former Abia State governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, scored 28,422 votes in the election.

The LP had challenged the outcome of the election over alleged widespread irregularities.

At the proceeding, the panel dismissed Onyeizu’s petition for non-compliance with paragraph 18 of the first schedule of the Electoral Act.

The tribunal held that the petitioners filed their petition but could not produce proof of service.

