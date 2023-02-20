Rivers APC berates PDP for allegedly spreading lies against Amaechi

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State has reacted to the statement credited to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) campaign council on the former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi.

The council had earlier on Monday alleged that the ex-Rivers State governor was working with the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, ahead of next Saturday’s election.

In a statement issued by its Director of Publicity and Communications, Chief Ogbonna Nwuke, the council claimed that Amaechi was a member of the cabal causing hardship in Nigeria with the current fuel and naira scarcity.

It challenged the ex-minister to deny the allegations.

However, in a statement issued in Port Harcourt, the APC Publicity Secretary in the state, Darlington Nwauju, described the PDP as a clueless and confused party.

He insisted that all their allegations against Amaechi by the party had collapsed like a pack of cards.

READ ALSO: Rivers PDP alleges Amaechi working for Atiku

The spokesman said: “Nigerians can now see through the web of lies, evil machinations, and sophistry of the clueless PDP administration in Rivers State as the continuous campaigns of calumny against former Governor Amaechi keep falling like a pack of cards.

“Not too long ago, Governor Wike who is the leader of the faction of PDP in Rivers State that authored these false claims was seen on live television boasting that the former transportation minister no longer has access to Aso Rock Villa.

“Today, the same faction of the PDP shamelessly names the former governor as a member of the cabal.

“Should we take such persons seriously? Nigerians can easily see through these tantrums as claptraps by failed politicians who have made wrong political permutations and are now struggling to point fingers.

“Even the author of the statement does not believe in what he signed off.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now