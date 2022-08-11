Politics
Rationally, PDP Nat’l Chairman should come from South-West —Bode George
The discourse over whether the current National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Iyorchia Ayu, should resign continues to divide its stakeholders with Bode George wading into the situation.
Bode George, who is a former national vice-chairman in the South-West zone of the party, also joined the growing agitation for Ayu’s resignation while clamouring for a South-West PDP National Chairmanship.
The elder statesman made his position known, on Thursday, during an interview on AriseTV monitored by Ripples Nigeria.
George further reiterated the need for inclusivity in order to eschew divisive politics within the party ahead of the 2023 elections.
He noted, “The most important thing is that there is a process we called inclusivity and right now, the South generally is out of the political equation within the PDP.
Read also: PDP crisis: Bode George demands Ayu’s resignation, rules out Wike’s defection to APC
“My position is that if we are deviating from the norm, some of us must be able to steady the ship. You want me to canvass votes in the region but the top six positions have been evenly distributed amongst the zones.
“Ayu, himself, knows that once the Presidency comes from his zone, he must resign in the spirit of inclusivity. How do we talk to the people with the current happenings within the party? The campaign is not even guaranteed due to the current insecurity and the PDP don’t need a divided house, lest a defeat in 2023.
“If we look at it rationally, the PDP chairmanship must come from the SW. Of all the three zones in the South, it is the SW that has not gotten the position of the national chairmanship.”
He further revealed that he was not seeking to become either the next PDP National Chairman or any political position.
“I have played my part and not looking for any political appointments. By the end of the 2023 elections, I will bow out of active politics,” George clarified.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...
INVESTIGATION: Untold story of Ondo oil producing communities battling poor health system
Access to quality healthcare is one of the nightmares of communities in Ilaje local government area of Ondo State. Despite...
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...
INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims’ funds through ‘SportyBet’ platform
As Nigeria transits into a cashless society, the evolution also creates opportunities for internet scammers to take advantage of unsuspecting...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...