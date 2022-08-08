2023: Rivers APC claims Gov Wike in talks to work for Tinubu’s election

The Rivers State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has stated that the state governor, Nyesome Wike is courting the presidential candidate of the party, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The party said the talks with Wike, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are still inconclusive, even as it warned the governor to mind his actions in the state.

Th APC gave the warning in a statement released on Sunday, by its spokesman Chris Finebone, in response to Wike’s Sunday assertion that some politicians in the state were hiring thugs and other criminals to help them win the 2023 election.

Wike had issued a warning that any hotel that hosted a gathering of these lawmakers would be demolished.

Finebone said in his statement, that Wike’s “predicament has not been helped by the inconclusive outcome of his offer to work for the Presidential Candidate of the APC, Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu, in exchange for a safe landing and protection after the 2023 general election having been convinced that Tinubu will defeat Atiku Abubakar of his party, the PDP.

He continued, that “as Wike presses on with courting the APC to secure protection after the 2023 general elections, a close ally of the APC Presidential Candidate, Gov Sanwo-Olu of Lagos and other APC stalwarts will be in Rivers State this week to either commission projects undertaken by Gov. Wike or flag off others”.

The party further warned Wike against demolishing any hotel, recreational facility, or other property owned by any of its members in the state.

Speaking further, Finebone warned that “Wike will bring upon himself apocalypse of immense proportions,” if he attempts to demolish any hotel, leisure places or any property of its member in Rivers State under any guise whatsoever.

The party said that Wike’s panic after losing out on the presidential and later vice presidential nominations of his party, the PDP, led to the accusation that there was a conspiracy by parties to destabilize Rivers State.

It further accused Wike of committing financial and other atrocities as the governor of Rivers State for two terms ending on May 29, 2023, and as the former Minister of Education.

“The APC in Rivers State has news for Governor Wike. He is not in any position to demolish the hotel, leisure places or any property of any APC member in Rivers State under any guise whatsoever.

“This message should sink in adequately. It is absolutely the choice of his party members to let him repeat his jungle justice on them as the world witnessed during the last pandemic high noon.

“The anarchy Wike will bring upon himself should he attempt it against any APC member will assume the dimension of an apocalypse of immense proportions. We hope the governor takes this warning seriously.

“We want the governor to realize that his time is fast winding up. He should accept this fact and not exacerbate his fate as power and immunity depart from him in a matter of months,” Rivers APC said in the statement.

