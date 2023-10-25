Wike charges religious leaders to steer clear of ‘desperate politicians’

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, on Wednesday urged religious leaders in the country to steer clear of “desperate politicians.”

He made the call at separate meetings with the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and the Committee of FCT Imams Initiative (CFII) at his office in Abuja.

The CAN President, Most Rev. Daniel Okoh, led members of the body’s executive to the meeting while the CFII team was led by its Chairman, Imam Tajudeen Adigun.

At the meetings, the minister warned that politicians desperate for power could do anything to divide the country for their selfish interests.

He said: “Let me advise all of us. You say you are not a politician, but be careful about politicians. Be careful with politicians who are so desperate to get power.

“Be careful with politicians who can do anything just because of power. It is not everything you read on social media that is correct. Ask questions.

“If there is anything you hear that the FCT is trying to do, do not hesitate to ask questions so that we can defend the government and ourselves.



“God has voted a president for this country; pray for him to succeed. Harsh decisions are being taken to address how things have been done wrong.

“This is not the time to criticise, but a time to help Nigeria to grow.”

Wike said the FCT Administration would continue to support the National Christian Centre and the National Mosque he described as “national assets’’.

“We will continue to support the National Mosque and the National Christian Centre,” he added.

In his remark, Okoh said the CAN leadership visited the minister to declare its full support for the administration and to pray for him to succeed.

He urged Wike to award the contract for the second phase of the rehabilitation of the National Christian Centre following the completion of phase one in May.

