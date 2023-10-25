Senate demands upgrade of Maiduguri Airport to international standard

The Senate on Wednesday urged the Federal Government to upgrade the Maiduguri Airport in Borno State for international operations.

The federal government renamed the facility Muhammadu Buhari Airport early this year.

This followed the adoption of a motion on the need to upgrade the airport for international operations sponsored by the Senate Chief Whip, Ali Ndume, at the plenary in Abuja.

The motion was co-sponsored by eight other senators.

Ndume, who led the debate on the motion, stressed the importance of airport infrastructure as a catalyst for economic growth, foreign direct investments, and socio-economic development.

The senator noted that among all the six geo-political zones of the country, only the North-East has no international airport.

He pointed out that the presence of an international airport in Borno State which has borders with three countries – Chad, Cameroun, and Niger – would enhance efficient and effective movement of goods and people from Nigeria and across the world.

This, according to him, will reduce the pressure on the road and infrastructure in the region.

In its resolution, the Senate mandated its committee on aviation to follow up and report back within eight weeks.

