QUICKREAD: Bawa’s suspension as EFCC chairman. Four other stories we tracked and why they matter

President Bola Tinubu last week ordered the indefinite suspension of the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa.

This and four other events dominated newspaper headlines in the country last week.

1. Bawa’s suspension as EFCC chairman



On June 14, President Tinubu directed Bawa to proceed on an indefinite suspension to pave the way for an investigation into his activities in office.

The Director of Information, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Willie Bassey, confirmed the development in a statement in Abuja.

The statement read: “President Tinubu has approved the indefinite suspension from office of AbdulRasheed Bawa, CON, as the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission to allow for proper investigation into his conduct while in office. This follows weighty allegations of abuse of office levelled against him.”

Why it matters

The suspension of Bawa may be the first step in the effort to clean the anti-corruption agencies, especially the EFCC, which has come under criticism in the last few months over alleged politicisation of its operations, disobedience of court orders, and rights infringement, among others.

Although Bawa’s era in the EFCC was tainted by controversies and mind-boggling allegations of corruption, the president will do well to avoid taking decisions based on emotion in order not to rubbish the gains recorded by his administration in the last two weeks.

2. Lukman raises corruption allegation against Adamu



The National Vice Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), North-West, Dr. Salihu Lukman, on June 16 accused the party’s National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, and National Secretary, Iyiola Omisore, of squandering N30 billion realized from the sale of forms for the 2023 elections.

Lukman, who stated this in a statement in Abuja, alleged that the two men had embarked on a “spending extravaganza without any form of budget as required by the APC constitution.”

He had said, among others:

“Beyond all, there is also a clear case of reckless financial management of the party. With more than N30 billion realized during the sale of forms for the 2023 elections.”

Why it matters

The latest revelation from a key member of the APC National Working Committee (NWC) speaks to the rot in the ruling party despite its recent electoral successes.

The allegation of impunity, especially on the management of finances by the current APC leadership occasioned by the in-fighting among its key members does not bode well for a party that has secured Nigerians’ mandate for another four years.

The current face-off between these men seen by many as the face of the APC suggests that all may not be well with the party despite the public posturing.

It, is, therefore, important for the warring trio to rein in their ego and resolve the differences so as to steer the party’s ship to safety.

3. Obasanjo on Boko Haram



Former President Olusegun Obasanjo said on June 17 that founder of the Boko Haram told him that poverty and unemployment inspired the group’s members to commit crimes during the early stages of the insurgency in the North-East.

READ ALSO:QuickRead: Tinubu’s declaration on fuel subsidy. Four other stories we tracked and why they matter.

Obasanjo, who disclosed this at the launch of a book titled: “Pillars of Statecraft: Nation-building in a changing world,” written by his daughter, Dr. Kofo Obasanjo-Blackshire, in Lagos, said: “During the early days of Boko Haram, when the man who started the movement was said to have been killed, I said I wanted to meet with the members of the group to talk to them and know what they wanted.

“I met with their representatives and found out that they needed nothing but a better life for themselves. Can we blame them for wanting a better life for themselves?”

Why it matters

Obasanjo’s remark casts further light on the government’s failure to address the twin problem of unemployment and poverty in the country.

While the challenge persists, it can be safely assumed that the large army of unemployed youths across the country would become willing tools in the hands of desperate politicians and extremist groups as seen with Boko Haram and other criminal groups in the Northern part of the country.

4. Jerry Gana’s June 12 lamentation



A former Minister of Information and National Orientation, Prof. Jerry Gana, on June 11 described the annulment of the June 12, 1993, presidential election by the military as a tragic mistake.

Gana, who addressed journalists at his home in Minna, Niger State, said: “We must stay with democracy in order to better Nigeria because it delivers freedom, human rights, and a good number of other things.”

Why it matters

Although the election was a watershed in Nigeria’s march towards an enduring democracy, however, it is unfortunate that Nigeria has failed to match the heights 30 years after with successive elections held in the country since 1999 failing the integrity test.

The resentments that trailed the last election have further highlighted the need for improvement in the country’s electoral process to produce polls that are acceptable to all.

5. Sirika’s allegation against Reps committee chair



The former Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, on June 11 alleged that the former Chairman of the House Committee on Aviation, Nnolim Nnaji, asked for a five percent stake in Nigeria Air.

Sirika, who spoke in an interview on Arise TV, said: “He asked me to please indulge him and give him 5 percent of the airline and carry him along and his people.

“What I told him in private is that it belonged to the owners and I believe they will still be willing to give him if he had the money.”

Why it matters

Although the ex-committee chairman has dismissed the claim, the allegation has again called into question the character of individuals elected into public offices in Nigeria.

Indeed, it reinforces the call for stiff punishment for public officials involved in barefaced corruption to serve as a deterrent to others.

The slap-on-the-wrist sanctions adopted by successive administrations without doubt are not enough to rid the country of the culture of impunity that has derailed its journey for several years.

By Hamed Shobiye

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now