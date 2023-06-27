QuickRead: Tinubu sacks service chiefs, IGP. Four other stories we tracked and why they matter

President Bola Tinubu last week sacked the service chiefs, the Inspector-General of Police in sweeping changes to the country’s security architecture.

This and four other stories we tracked were among the highlights of events in the country last week.

1. Tinubu sacks service chiefs, IGP, others



On June 19, the president approved the removal of the service chiefs and the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba.

The Director of Information, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Willie Bassey, who confirmed the development in a statement in Abuja, said the president also replaced the Comptroller-General of the Nigerian Customs Service, Hammed Ali.

The statement read: “In the new arrangement, Christopher Gwabin Musa will replace Gen. Lucky Irabor as the Chief of Defence Staff while Taoreed Abiodun Lagbaja has succeeded Lt. Gen. Faruk Yahaya as the Chief of Army Staff.

“Emmanuel Ogalla has been appointed the new Chief of Naval Staff in place of Vice Admiral Awwal Zubairu Gambo and Hassan Bala Abubakar will take over from Air Vice Marshall Oladayo Amao as the Chief of Air Staff.”

Why it matters

The sack of the service chiefs may indicate the readiness of the president to bring a new approach to the fight against terrorism and other criminalities in the country.

The relentless attack on communities and other soft targets means that the government cannot afford to fold its arms and allow the criminals to foist a reign of terror in the land or accelerate its descent into a state of lawlessness.

2. EFCC’s invitation of ex-gov Ortom



The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on June 20 quizzed the former Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom, for alleged misappropriation of funds during his tenure.

A source in the commission who confirmed the development to journalists in Makurdi, said: “Former governor Ortom is currently at our Makurdi zonal office in Benue State. He arrived at about 10:00 a.m. this morning, and he’s still there now. He was invited over an ongoing investigation concerning alleged misappropriation of funds during his time in office.”

Why it matters

The ex-governor’s invitation by the EFCC speaks to public officers’ penchant to breach their oath of office, especially in the management of public resources.

In a country mired in corruption, a more punitive approach is required to deter politicians who now see looting of public funds as a way of life from continuing with their enterprise.

The onus is also on the anti-graft agencies to discharge the burden of proof in the prosecution of corrupt public officials and ultimately help to rid the country of this vice that had stalled its growth.

3. Imo PDP executives’ resignation



Seven members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) executive committee in Imo State on June 18 resigned from the party.

The party’s publicity secretary in the state, Collins Opurozor, who addressed journalists in Owerri, also rejected the nomination of Samuel Anyanwu as the party’s candidate in the state governorship election.

He declared that the PDP candidate lacks the qualities to govern the state.

Opurozor said: “Since 2020 when this Working Committee took over the administrative cockpit of the PDP in Imo State…we have, through…interactions, inspired faith in a better Imo realised through good governance and democratic norms.

“Today, unfortunately, is not for such engagements. In unequivocal terms, we announce to you that the PDP in Imo State has now been damaged beyond redemption by the National Secretary, Senator Samuel Nnaemeka Anyanwu (Samdadday), and the Party is, at last, moving irreversibly to its terminus.”

Why it matters

The resignation of the PDP executive members in addition to the vote of no confidence passed on the governorship candidate means the party’s chances of reclaiming the state from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) might be over even before the people of the state cast their first ballot in the November 11 election.

The latest crisis also suggests that the party has been unable to address the impunity that has undermined it countless times in the past.

4. ISWAP killing of Borno farmers



The Islamic State for West African Province (ISWAP) on June 22 killed eight farmers in Mafa Local Government Area of Borno State.

The farmers were killed while working on the farms in Shuwarin, Tomsu Ngamdu, Baram Karauwa, and Muna areas of the state at about 1:00 p.m., on that fateful day.

Governor Babagana Zulum, who visited one of the communities, described the attack as unfortunate.

He said: “The state government will immediately convene a Security Council meeting to come up with ways of ensuring adequate security to farmers.

“The government will also inaugurate the Agro Rangers team, comprising of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, the Army, the Civilian Joint Task Force, and hunters to protect farmers.”

Why it matters

The resurgence of terrorist activities in the North-East means that the current government has its work cut out in the efforts to tackle the country’s security problem.

The failure of the last administration has emboldened the criminals in their heinous crimes, and it will not come as a surprise if they continue in their attempts to sack communities in the North-East and hoist their flags as they did in the region in the past unless the Tinubu government comes up with an effective response to counter their threats.

5. INEC planned review of 2023 elections



The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said on June 22 it would begin the review of the 2023 general election next month.

The INEC’s National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, disclosed this in a statement after the commission’s regular meeting in Abuja.

The statement read: “The review will commence with a meeting of the Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) on July 4 and end with the Commission’s retreat on August 5.

“At the state level, the internal review will involve the Commission’s regular and ad hoc staff, including RECs, the 774 Electoral Officers, Heads of Departments, Administrative Secretaries as well as some presiding officers and collation/returning officers.”

Why it matters

The proposed election review is expected to provide insight into the conduct of the last general election as well as measures to improve future processes.

However, on the evidence of the last elections, this kind of exercise will count for nothing or amount to time-wasting if the lessons learnt cannot be imbibed to improve the country’s electoral process.

By Hamed Shobiye

