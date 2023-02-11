Gunmen kill three policemen in Anambra community

Gunmen on Friday killed three operatives in Ihiala, Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The spokesman for the state police command, Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the development in a statement on Saturday in Awka.

He added that police operatives attached to the Ihaila Area Command responded to a distress call along Isheke Road, Ihaila, and recovered three bodies of fatally wounded colleagues at 2:40 p.m. on Friday.

The spokesman revealed that the officers’ patrol vehicle was also set ablaze by the armed men.

Read also:Again, gunmen attack home of CUPP spokesman, Ugochinyere

Ikenga said: “The deceased policemen were attached to the Explosives Ordinance Department (EOD), Delta Police Command.

“The trio were on assignment en route to Abia when they were attacked in the Ihiala area of the state.

“Efforts are currently on to track the gunmen.”

More than 50 police operatives had been killed and several facilities destroyed by non-state agents in the South-East since February 2021.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now