Again, gunmen attack home of CUPP spokesman, Ugochinyere

The spokesperson for the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) Ikenga Ugochinyere, was on Tuesday, reportedly attacked by gunmen at his Akokwa residence in Imo State.

He is running for the House of Representatives in the Ideato North and Ideato South federal constituency.

This latest attack comes barely three weeks after an earlier on January 14 in same locality.

Gunmen on motorcycles had invaded Ugochinyere’s house, burnt his house, cars, and killed his uncle and three others in the first attack.

Ugochinyere had then raised the alarm about the shooting at his home and requested assistance.

In a WhatsApp “SOS” message he sent to media houses on Tuesday, Ugochinyere sounded yet another alert of an attack by armed men.

He said, “SOS, We are under attack again. My house is under attack again by armed men with explosives and heavy gunfire.”

The Imo State Police Command is yet to issue an official statement on the attack.

