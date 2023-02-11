Buhari tasks varsity staff on professionalism during 2023 elections

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday charged university administrators involved in support roles in the 2023 general elections to maintain a high degree of professionalism.

Buhari, who made the call at the combined convocation ceremony of Bayero University Kano, said the present administration would ensure a smooth electoral process in the country.

He said: “I urge those who will be involved in the elections to play their roles with the usual dignity and transparency for which our academics are very well known.

“There is no doubt that the participation of academics and other staff of universities in our country’s general elections over the years has lent more credibility and respectability to Nigeria’s democratic processes.”

Represented at the event by the Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission, Prof. Abubakar Rasheed, the president also urged all Nigerians to work for the success of the elections to help move the country forward.

Buhari also challenged Nigerian universities to ensure that the quality of their graduates measures up to global standards.

He added: “It is in furtherance of the goal of attaining qualitative education that the present administration has, in recent years, been supporting TETFund interventions in Research and Development.

“My firm directive to the Councils and Senates of our universities is to do all they can to ensure that our universities remain globally competitive.

“I am particularly impressed by Bayero University’s physical and academic growth.

“My attention has, however, been drawn to the University’s challenge of lack of perimeter fencing in the New Campus.

“I assure you that the Federal Government will look into the issue with a view to ensuring that the University is completely fenced and secured.”

