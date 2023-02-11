Buhari’s request for 7 days to end Naira scarcity elapses, crisis continues

President Muhammadu Buhari has failed to live up to his promise to end the naira shortage crisis within seven days.

Ripples Nigeria reported that on February 3 Buhari asked for seven days to fix the problem of cash scarcity that had hit citizens, grinding economic activities in the country.

The scarcity is as a result of the naira redesign and naira swap policy of the CBN.

Today, 11th February makes it exactly eight days since the president made the promise.

However, there has been a lack of improvement, as more banks are closing their gates for fear of mob attacks.

This development is forcing the Council of State and the leadership of the National Assembly to weigh into the crises.

The Council which is made up of past leaders advised the CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele, to make new Naira notes available or recirculate old Naira notes to ease the suffering of Nigerians

Meanwhile, in a new twist, reports emerged that the Central Bank of Nigeria could be looking at printing the new naira notes abroad.

This follows reports that the Mint has run out of paper to print N500 and 1,000 notes and is facing supply constraints.

