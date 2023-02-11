US reiterates neutrality in 2023 elections, advocates full participation of Nigerians

Ahead of 2023 general elections, the United States of America has again reaffirmed its position to remain neutral towards the exercise.

The US Ambassador in Nigeria, Mary Beth Leonard, who stated this in Abuja on Friday, charged Nigerians to cast their votes in the interest of the country’s development.

Leonard noted the US was interested in free, fair and credible elections which reflect the will of the Nigerian people, insisting “elections are a celebration of freedom and choice.”

She lauded the electoral reforms in the country, adding they would encourage elections devoid of rigging and violence.

She said: “The Nigerian people are fortunate to live in a country where they hold the power to determine the country’s next leader, but with that comes the responsibility to be involved, informed, and make their votes count. The U.S. Embassy urges all registered Nigerians to vote in the elections of February and March.

READ ALSO:2023: US insists on free, fair elections, says it has no preferred candidate

“Since 1999, Nigeria has demonstrated a strong commitment to peaceful, credible, inclusive, and transparent elections.

“Last year President Buhari and key stakeholders signed the Electoral Act of 2022, strengthening Nigeria’s electoral system and cementing Nigeria as a democratic leader in a region that has been experiencing backsliding. The U.S. government applauds that Act, which formally granted INEC the ability to use “BVAS” – the Bimodal Voters Accreditation System – to accredit voters and transmit election results electronically.

“This type of system is a proven method to significantly reduce the potential for electoral fraud. We also welcomed the law’s provisions that facilitate voting by persons with disabilities, which are an important step towards ensuring accessibility for all voters.

“These developments are just some of the reasons the United States has confidence in Nigeria’s Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) ability to organize and conduct credible and transparent elections. The U.S. also welcomes the work of the National Peace Committee (NPC), a vital player in helping to ensure that the electoral process is carried out in an environment of calm and respect for the rights of others.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now