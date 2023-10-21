Sierra Leone police arrests Nigerian fraudster, ‘Killaboi’ for allegedly killing girlfriend

A Nigerian fraudster, Benjamin Nnanyereugo, also known as ‘Killaboi’, has been reportedly arrested by the police in Sierra Leone where he fled to after allegedly killing his girlfriend, Augusta Osedion, in Lagos on July 13.

The Lagos State Police Command spokesman, Benjamin Hundeyin, who confirmed the arrest of the suspect in a statement on X on Saturday, said he was arrested due to a collaborative effort by the law enforcement officials in the two countries after he was declared wanted.

Hundeyin said ‘Killaboi’ who was declared wanted in Nigeria for allegedly killing his girlfriend, had escaped to the West African country when the Lagos police turned the heat on him.

“The Lagos State Police Command had, on October 11, declared Benjamin Nnanyereugo, aka Killaboi, wanted for the murder of Augusta Osedion, 21, in his house at the Oral Estate in Ajah region of the state”, Hundeyin said.

“When it was confirmed that he had fled the country, the Lagos Police Commissioner, Mr Idowu Ohonbunwa, directed the state police command to declare him wanted. He was declared wanted on October 10, 2023.

“The Sierra Leonean police immediately commenced a search for Nnanyereugo Benjamin. The deceased’s mother dispatched a family member to Freetown who could work with the police.

READ ALSO:Police in Delta arrests school principal for allegedly defiling four-year-old girl

“The suspect was arrested on Friday, October 20, at a club in Freetown and is currently being detained to await extradition,” the statement said.

Before his eventual arrest, the police had sent out a circular which read:

“Following the exhaustion of all available options to bring him in, he was declared wanted.

“The suspect is 26 years old, approximately 5’9 feet tall and hails from Abia State. He is dark in complexion and speaks English, Igbo and pidgin English fluently.

“If seen, please contact the nearest police station or call 0803 688 5727.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now