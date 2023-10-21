Borno commissioner, Ibrahim Garba, dies weeks after inauguration

The Borno State Commissioner of Rehabilitation, Reconstruction, and Resettlement, Ibrahim Idris Garba, is dead.

He died on Saturday at his private guest house in 777 Housing Estate, Maiduguri, the state capital.

Garba, who was inaugurated in August, was injured in an accident involving Governor Babagana Zulum’s convoy in September.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Strategy, Isah Gusau, confirmed the commissioner’s death in a statement in Maiduguri.

He said the state police command has begun an investigation to ascertain the cause of Garba’s death.

The statement read: “The Borno State police command has commenced urgent investigation into the death of the state’s commissioner for Reconstruction, Rehabilitation and Resettlement (RRR), Engr. Ibrahim Idriss Garba.

“The state commissioner of police was at the house at which Engr Ibrahim died in Maiduguri on Saturday.

“Late Engr Ibrahim Idriss Garba was the Governor’s Special Adviser on Special Projects before he was elevated and appointed commissioner of RRR, at the commencement of Zulum’s ongoing second term.”

