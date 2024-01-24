Politics
Enugu postpones local council election to October 5
The Enugu State government has approved the postponement of the local council election to October 5.
The election was initially slated for February 24.
The Enugu State Independent Electoral Commission (ENSIEC) Chairman, Dr. Mike Ajogu, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Enugu.
He said the postponement followed the court order requesting the commission to adjust its original guideline and timetable published in the official gazette of Enugu State on September 26, 2023.
Ajogu said: “The postponement was pursuant to a High Court Enugu State Judgment delivered by his lordship Hon. Justice C. O. Ajah in the case of Action Alliance vs Enugu State Independent Electoral Commission in suit no E/682/2023.
“The Enugu State Independent Electoral Commission has been ordered to make the following adjustment to its original guideline and Time Table published in the official gazette of Enugu State and dated September 26, 2023
“The Enugu State Local Government Election 2024 originally scheduled for February 24 has been shifted to October 5, 2024.”
