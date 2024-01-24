Enugu postpones local council election to October 5

The Enugu State government has approved the postponement of the local council election to October 5.

The election was initially slated for February 24.

The Enugu State Independent Electoral Commission (ENSIEC) Chairman, Dr. Mike Ajogu, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Enugu.

He said the postponement followed the court order requesting the commission to adjust its original guideline and timetable published in the official gazette of Enugu State on September 26, 2023.

Ajogu said: “The postponement was pursuant to a High Court Enugu State Judgment delivered by his lordship Hon. Justice C. O. Ajah in the case of Action Alliance vs Enugu State Independent Electoral Commission in suit no E/682/2023.

“The Enugu State Independent Electoral Commission has been ordered to make the following adjustment to its original guideline and Time Table published in the official gazette of Enugu State and dated September 26, 2023

“The Enugu State Local Government Election 2024 originally scheduled for February 24 has been shifted to October 5, 2024.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now