Court dismisses Rep Mutu’s no-case submission in N320m money laundering case

Justice Folashade Giwa-Ogunbanjo of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Monday, dismissed a member of the House of Representatives, Nicolas Mutu’s no-case submission in his trial for alleged money laundering.

Mutu, who represents Patani/Bomadi Constituency Federal Constituency in the House, was arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for alleged money laundering to the tune of N320 million.

He was arraigned alongside Airworld Technologies Limited and Oyien Homes Limited on a 13-count charge of money laundering.

The commission alleged Mutu committed the offences between August 2014 and August 2016 when he served as the Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

He was also accused of procuring “Airworld Technologies Limited to conceal the sum of N320.1 million to be paid by Starline Consultancy Services Limited.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

In her ruling, the judge directed Mutu and his co-defendants to enter their defence as they have a case to answer in respect of the allegations.

She held that the prosecution had adduced sufficient evidence to establish a prima facie case against the defendants to warrant their being called upon to enter defence.

The judge adjourned the matter till February 21 and February 22 for the defendants to open their defence on the matter.

