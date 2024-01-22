Sacked 16 Plateau lawmakers move to resume duties

The 16 members of the Plateau State House of Assembly sacked by the Court of Appeal in November last year have resolved to resume legislative duties on Tuesday.

The lawmakers disclosed this at a media briefing on Monday in Jos.

The lawmakers who were elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) were sacked by the court over lack of party structure.

The appellate court ordered re-run elections to fill their seats and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had fixed February 3 for the exercise.

The three-member panel also nullified Governor Caleb Mutfwang’s victory in the March 18, 2023 election in the state.

Mutfwang’s sack, however, was reversed by the Supreme Court in a January 12 judgment.

The spokesman for the group, Mr. Ishaku Maren, said the lawmakers were only on recess and would resume duties on Tuesday.

Maren, who was the majority leader of the Assembly before the judgment, stressed that they were a product of democracy and validly elected by the majority of votes cast in their various constituencies.

“It was even in the words of the Supreme Court that that Appeal Court judgment was a miscarriage of justice.

“I want to also state that even in law, it says that if there is an injury, there will certainly be a remedy.

“Our constituents are willing and ready to accompany us to the assembly tomorrow because they voted for us, and they are not ready to compromise that,” he stated.

