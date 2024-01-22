Police arrests local council chairman over alleged plot to assassinate Benue Assembly speaker

Police operatives in Benue have arrested a chairman of one of the local council areas in the state and one other person over an alleged attempt to assassinate the Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Aondona Dajoh.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, who confirmed the development in a statement on Monday in Abuja, said investigation revealed that the suspects allegedly contracted a militia to carry out the hatchet job.

The statement read: “The Nigeria Police Force, through the diligent efforts of its operatives, has successfully apprehended two suspects involved in an alleged assassination plot. The arrested suspects include a chairman of one of the Local Government Areas of Benue State.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the local government chairman allegedly contracted a militia with the sinister intention of eliminating the Speaker of the Benue State House of Assembly, Aondona Dajoh.

“The operatives of the Force Intelligence Department – Intelligence Response Team, swiftly swung into action upon receiving credible intelligence regarding the planned assassination.

“Both suspects are currently in police custody and are actively cooperating with investigators in the ongoing inquiry. The Nigeria Police Force remains resolute in its commitment to upholding the safety and security of citizens and public officials.

“The arrested suspects will face the full weight of the law, and the Nigeria Police Force reassures the public of its unwavering commitment to maintaining law and order and prevention of crimes at all levels.”

