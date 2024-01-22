News
Police arrests local council chairman over alleged plot to assassinate Benue Assembly speaker
Police operatives in Benue have arrested a chairman of one of the local council areas in the state and one other person over an alleged attempt to assassinate the Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Aondona Dajoh.
The Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, who confirmed the development in a statement on Monday in Abuja, said investigation revealed that the suspects allegedly contracted a militia to carry out the hatchet job.
The statement read: “The Nigeria Police Force, through the diligent efforts of its operatives, has successfully apprehended two suspects involved in an alleged assassination plot. The arrested suspects include a chairman of one of the Local Government Areas of Benue State.
“Preliminary investigations revealed that the local government chairman allegedly contracted a militia with the sinister intention of eliminating the Speaker of the Benue State House of Assembly, Aondona Dajoh.
READ ALSO:
“The operatives of the Force Intelligence Department – Intelligence Response Team, swiftly swung into action upon receiving credible intelligence regarding the planned assassination.
“Both suspects are currently in police custody and are actively cooperating with investigators in the ongoing inquiry. The Nigeria Police Force remains resolute in its commitment to upholding the safety and security of citizens and public officials.
“The arrested suspects will face the full weight of the law, and the Nigeria Police Force reassures the public of its unwavering commitment to maintaining law and order and prevention of crimes at all levels.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...
INVESTIGATION: Uncompleted Old Enugu-Onitsha Road brings untold hardship, tears to commuters, residents of Enugu communities
Ugwu Obinna’s younger sister was killed after a truck driver transporting cows rammed into her shop located at the Okpatu...
INVESTIGATION: Students sit on floors, under leaking roofs as multi-million naira project is nowhere to be found in Zamfara
Suleman Tukur, 15, an SS 2 student of Government Day Secondary School (GDSS) Bakura in Bakura local government area of...
INVESTIGATION: UBEC mum as N80m Kebbi secondary school lab equipment still undelivered since 2020
“Our laboratories are not conducive for learning; the termites have destroyed most of these laboratories, and there is not enough...