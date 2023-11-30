Leadership crisis hits Bauchi APC, as 27 exco members sack chairman

A fresh leadership crisis has engulfed Bauchi State chapter of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) as 27 out of the 37 members of State Working Committee on Thursday, passed a vote of no confidence on the embattled Chairman, Babayo Aliyu Misau.

The 27 members consequently announced his removal as the Chairman and replaced him with the Deputy Chairman, Mohammed Hassan Tilde in line with the Constitution of the party.

The announcement was made by the State Legal Adviser Rabiu Garba while briefing Journalists at the State Secretariat of the APC on Thursday explaining that the decision was taken during an emergency State Working Committee (SWC) meeting held on Thursday.

According to him, “Babayo Aliyu has failed as Chairman, we are therefore left with no option but to pass a vote of no confidence on him so that we can move ahead as a political party”

He said, “As you can see, 27 out of 37 members of the State Working Committee are here, we discussed the lingering leadership situation in the party and agreed to remove Babayo Aliyu Misau as the Chairman. Therefore, from now, he has ceased to be the Chairman.”

He stressed that the former Chairman was called to order on several occasions but he refused to change, leading the party contrary to the guidelines and constitution of the party.

The Legal Adviser said that the decision had been communicated to the National Secretariat of APC in Abuja as well as the National Chairman, Umar Ganduje.

In his acceptance, Mohammed Hassan Tilde described the development as necessary considering the fact that the APC under Babayo Aliyu Misau was fast losing relevance since the conclusion of the 2023 General elections.

He therefore said that he would join hands with other members of the State Working Committee to reshape the party and make it a formidable opposition in Bauchi state expressing hope that the party would win the pending appeal at the Supreme Court.

Tilde stressed that the decision was not a witch hunt nor indictment but a move to ensure that things were done the way they are supposed to be done.

All efforts to reach Misau for his reaction failed as he neither responded to the sms and whatsapp messages sent to his mobile number nor pick up the phone.

By: Yemi Kanji

